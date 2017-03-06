Today's news

Overland Park man dies in single-vehicle accident in Douglas County

By Conrad Swanson

March 6, 2017

An Overland Park man died in a single-vehicle accident this weekend in Douglas County.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday deputies responded to North 1800 Road near the Kansas Highway 10 bypass, Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek said in an email. There deputies found a Toyota 4Runner on its side in a pasture.

The crash site is north of the Lecompton toll gates on Interstate 70.

Dakota Bixler, 25, was found dead inside the SUV, Dymacek said.

"It appears that Bixler was northbound in his vehicle on K10 when he went through the intersection at N1800, struck the embankment on the other side of the road and went into the pasture," Dymacek said.

During the crash the vehicle rolled onto its side, Dymacek said.

Bixler was wearing his seat belt, she said.

It is not clear precisely when the crash occurred. "But it is believed to have been in the early morning hours on March 5," Dymacek said.

The cause of the crash also remains unclear, though an investigation is ongoing.

