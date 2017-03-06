Police decline to provide additional details on daylong hotel standoff to which 32 officers responded

Police have not released any additional information about a man who was arrested Saturday after barricading himself inside a downtown hotel room for more than 10 hours.

Around 7:20 a.m., a possibly armed man, 47, was reported at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 1 Riverfront Plaza, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in a news release. The man had reportedly barricaded himself inside one of the hotel's rooms.

Monday morning Lawrence Police Department Spokeswoman Kim Murphree declined to say whether the man was, in fact, armed.

Thirty-two officers responded to the incident, according to Lawrence Police Department activity logs.

The hotel's guests were all evacuated, Rhoads said, and officers negotiated with the man.

Throughout the day the hotel's neighbor, Abe & Jake's Landing, 8 E. Sixth St., was hosting the Kansas Craft Brewers Expo. However a volunteer with the event said the incident had no impact on the expo crowd.

After about 10 hours police arrested the man and took him to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Throughout the day the entrance to the Riverfront Plaza was blocked by police, though pedestrians were allowed to enter the area.

As of Monday morning no arrests in the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs matched Saturday's incident, and Murphree declined to say whether the man police arrested will face charges.

A Marriott employee declined to comment on Saturday's standoff, and hotel management did not immediately return messages seeking comment for this story.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.