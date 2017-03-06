Baker president receives 5-year extension

The Baker University Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to extend President Lynne Murray’s contract through 2022.

A university news release announcing the five-year extension made at the February trustee meeting says that trustees cited Murray’s strong leadership, increased enrollment at the Baldwin City school and her success in fundraising, community outreach and strategic planning since she took over in July 2014. Those factors have positioned Baker for further growth and success, trustees reported.

In her response to the extension, Murray gives credit to the school’s faculty, staff, alumni and students for the accomplishments of her first three years as president and points to an aggressive course for growth that the university’s board of trustees and its chairman, Gordon Lansford, have plotted.

“It’s an honor to continue to serve as Baker University’s president under Mr. Lansford and the board of trustees,” Murray is quoted in the release.

Under Murray, Baker has introduced a number of academic programs, including a Master of Science in Nursing, a Master of Science in Sports Management, early admission partnership program with the Washburn University School of Law. and has several undergraduate and graduate program proposals before the Higher Learning Commission for accreditation.

Last fall, the Baker undergraduate campus had its second-largest incoming class since 2009, the press release states. The school looks to continue that success as it already has received twice as many commitments compared with this time last year for incoming freshmen.

Murray arrived at Baker known for fundraising ability and according to the press release is delivering on that reputation. The school has received a $1 million matching gift for an endowed chair of business leadership, a multiple million dollar planned gifts from legacy donors, a $300,000 contribution for Rice Auditorium renovations from the Sunderland Foundation and a state-of-the-art anatomy visualization table for the Exercise Science, Anatomy and Biology Department.

“The university has made important strides during President Murray’s tenure, and the board is excited to watch her strategic vision come to life over the next five years,” Lansford was quoted in the press release.

