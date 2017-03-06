Armed robbery reported on West Sixth Street

An armed robbery was reported at 1:20 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Sixth Street, according to Lawrence Police Department activity logs. Twelve officers responded to the incident.

No arrests listed in the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs bear an incident number matching the reported robbery.

Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Kim Murphree said in an email that the incident is under investigation and that two victims reportedly involved declined medical treatment at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available, Murphree said.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.