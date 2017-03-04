Man taken to hospital from downtown hotel after 10 hours of negotiations with police

A 47-year-old man who had reportedly barricaded himself inside a downtown hotel room was taken to an area hospital Saturday after 10 hours of negotiations with Lawrence police.

According to a news release from Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads, police were called at 7:20 a.m. Saturday to check on the welfare of a guest who was possibly armed and had barricaded himself in his room at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 1 Riverfront Plaza. Officers who arrived at the scene began to communicate with the man and evacuated other guests from the hotel, the release said.

About 10 hours later, around 5:30 p.m., the man was taken to a hospital via ambulance for a mental health evaluation, according to the release.

Rhoads said no officers or hotel guests were injured in the incident.

For much of the day, police vehicles had blocked the entrance to the Riverfront Plaza complex in downtown Lawrence, though pedestrians were allowed to enter the area.

The Kansas Craft Brewers Expo was taking place nearby at Abe & Jake's Landing, 8 E. Sixth St. Laura Smith, a volunteer with Downtown Lawrence Inc. working the expo’s ticket table in the Abe & Jake’s parking lot, said the incident was active when she arrived at 9 a.m. but it had not impacted the expo, which had a full afternoon crowd.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.