Man taken to hospital from downtown hotel after 10 hours of negotiations with police

Lawrence Police Department vehicles blockade the entrance to Springhill Suites by Marriott in the Riverfront Plaza Saturday morning, March 4, 2017. Police officers remained at the scene for approximately 10 hours negotiating with a man who was later taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to a news release from Sgt. Amy Rhoads.

By Staff Reports

March 4, 2017, 2:58 p.m. Updated March 4, 2017, 6:39 p.m.

A 47-year-old man who had reportedly barricaded himself inside a downtown hotel room was taken to an area hospital Saturday after 10 hours of negotiations with Lawrence police.

According to a news release from Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads, police were called at 7:20 a.m. Saturday to check on the welfare of a guest who was possibly armed and had barricaded himself in his room at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 1 Riverfront Plaza. Officers who arrived at the scene began to communicate with the man and evacuated other guests from the hotel, the release said.

About 10 hours later, around 5:30 p.m., the man was taken to a hospital via ambulance for a mental health evaluation, according to the release.

Rhoads said no officers or hotel guests were injured in the incident.

For much of the day, police vehicles had blocked the entrance to the Riverfront Plaza complex in downtown Lawrence, though pedestrians were allowed to enter the area.

The Kansas Craft Brewers Expo was taking place nearby at Abe & Jake's Landing, 8 E. Sixth St. Laura Smith, a volunteer with Downtown Lawrence Inc. working the expo’s ticket table in the Abe & Jake’s parking lot, said the incident was active when she arrived at 9 a.m. but it had not impacted the expo, which had a full afternoon crowd.

