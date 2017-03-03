Superintendent to host informational meeting on bond election

All Lawrence school district parents are invited to an informational meeting Wednesday evening at Lawrence High School, 1901 Louisiana St. The event, hosted by Superintendent Kyle Hayden, will provide information about the district's upcoming bond election and "the importance of the renovations to our secondary schools, specifically Lawrence High," according to a notification sent to parents.

"These renovations are designed to create a safe and secure campus, equity across school facilities, 21st century learning spaces, and high performance building systems," the email notification said.

The $87 million bond issue would invest more than $50 million into renovations at the aging Lawrence High School, with remaining funds allocated toward improvements at Free State High School and the district's four middle schools. Ballots for the bond election, slated for May 2, will be sent out to registered voters April 12.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 in the LHS library.

