Lawrence City Commission agenda set for March 7 meeting

Consent Agenda

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9336, prohibiting the possession of glass bottles and other glass containers in the downtown district during specified hours. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9330, authorizing the possession and consumption of alcohol on the 100 block of E. 8th Street and the intersection of 8th Street and New Hampshire Street from 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Friday April 21, 2017 for the 2017 Downtown Shot Put Event.

b) Ordinance No. 9331, allowing the possession and consumption of alcohol on the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street, the 600 block of E. 9th Street, and the 600 block of E. 8th Street on Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. during this event for the Kansas Food Truck Festival.

c) Ordinance No. 9334, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in South Park and on Massachusetts Street between North Park and South Park Street, associated with the 2017 Art in the Park Event.

• Adopt the following resolutions:

a) Resolution No. 7192, authorizing renovation of Fire Station No. 1 of the City of Lawrence, Kansas, pursuant to Charter Ordinance No. 40, and the issuance of General Obligation Bonds to pay the costs thereof.

b) Resolution No. 7196, authorizing the offering for sale of General Obligation Temporary Notes and General Obligation Bonds of the City of Lawrence, Kansas.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-17-00073, for the 2017 Final Four Tent Sales at 2300 Louisiana Street beginning on March 26, 2017. Submitted by Sun Creations, Inc., with permission of 2300 Louisiana Co, LLC, property owners of record.

• Authorize City Manager to execute a License Agreement with Greyhound Bus establishing a bus stop on the south side of 7th Street between Vermont Street and Kentucky Street. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Authorize the Chief of Police to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with the Haskell Indian Nations University concerning cooperation and outreach efforts to help combat crimes against students and staff. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Authorize distribution of a Request for Proposals for a Comprehensive Housing Markey Study, as recommended by the Affordable Housing Advisory Board. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Mortgage Subordination Agreement for Janice Simmons, 1514 Wedgewood Drive. Staff Memo

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Conduct a public hearing regarding a distance limitation waiver request for the 2017 Buskerfest event to be held on Friday May 26, 2017 to Sunday May 28, 2017. The public hearing would apply to the 900 block of New Hampshire Street portion of the event from Saturday May 27, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. to Sunday May 28, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Staff Memo & Attachments

Action: Conduct public hearing. Find that the proximity of the temporary sale of alcoholic liquor for the event is not adverse to the public welfare or safety and a grant distance limitation waiver. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9332, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on the 100 block of east 8th Street, and the 900 block of New Hampshire Street during the Buskerfest event, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding a distance limitation waiver request for the 2017 Art Tougeau Parade and Final Friday Event to be held on Friday May 26, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The public hearing would apply to the 900 block of New Hampshire Street portion of the event.

Action: Find that the proximity of the temporary sale of alcoholic liquor for the event is not adverse to the public welfare or safety and a grant distance limitation waiver. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9333, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on the 900 block of New Hampshire Street during the Art Tougeau event, if appropriate.

• Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9305, pertaining to the licensing and regulation of massage therapy businesses within the City of Lawrence, as requested by the District Attorney’s office. Staff Memo & Attachments Holly Krebs Proposed Massage Therapy Regulation Lawrence Massage and Bodywork Alliance Steering Committee Presentation

Action:

a) Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9305 as written; or

b) Reject Ordinance No. 9305; or

c) Recommend changes to Ordinance No. 9305 and place it on a future agenda; or

d) Schedule a work session for further discussion.

• Consider adopting the City of Lawrence strategic plan and priority initiatives. Staff Memo & Attachments

Action: Adopt the City of Lawrence strategic plan and priority initiatives, if appropriate.

• Consider recommendations related to requests for additional protections for marginalized groups. Staff Memo & Attachments

Action: Direct staff as appropriate.

The City Commission will meet at 5:45 p.m. at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

