Jurors acquit defendant of one charge in Haskell rape case; mistrial declared on other charges

In a second trial filled with testimony about investigative shortcomings and a lack of physical evidence, jurors on Friday acquitted Galen Satoe of one felony charge but could not agree on the remaining four charges.

Satoe’s trial began Feb. 21. He faced two felony rape charges, one felony charge of aggravated criminal sodomy, one felony charge of attempted rape and one felony charge of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy.

After more than 10 hours of deliberation, jurors told Judge Paula Martin they found Satoe not guilty of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy but they could not reach a verdict for the others.

Judge Paula Martin accepted the jurors’ single verdict and declared a mistrial for the remaining charges.

Satoe and his then-roommate, Jared Wheeler, were accused of raping a 19-year-old freshman on Nov. 15, 2014, in the Haskell Indian Nations University dormitory room the two men shared.

Check back for more information on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.