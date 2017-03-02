Archive for Thursday, March 2, 2017

Survivor of Olathe bar shooting released from hospital

By Associated Press

March 2, 2017

Kansas City, Kan. — A Kansas man who survived an apparently racially motivated shooting at an Olathe bar has been released from the hospital.

Ian Grillot was one of three men who were shot Feb. 22 at Austins Bar & Grill. One of the men, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed. Kuchibhotla’s friend, Alok Madasani, was wounded.

The University of Kansas Health System said in a statement Thursday that Grillot has been released from the hospital. A bullet hit Grillot in the hand and entered his chest when he tried to stop the suspected gunman, 51-year-old Adam Purinton, of Olathe. Purinton is charged with murder and attempted murder.

