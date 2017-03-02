Kobach splits with Brownback on firm fees

TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has split with Governor Sam Brownback on a measure that would increase business registration fees to help balance the state's budget.

Kobach said in a news conference Thursday that he doesn't support a provision in Brownback's proposal that would increase annual fees on registered businesses. He says it would drive businesses in the Kansas City area across the state line into Missouri.

Brownback proposed the fee hike to help end the state's tax exemption that benefits about 330,000 farms and businesses. He vetoed a bill last week that would have ended the exemption, raised personal income taxes and created a third income tax bracket for top earners. The House voted to override the veto, but the Senate fell three votes short of an override.

