Vietnam vet, engineer files application for Lawrence school board seat

William “Bill” Roth thinks public schools could learn a thing or two from the military — at least where racial equity is concerned. The retired Air Force colonel, Vietnam veteran and father of two is among the 11 candidates vying for the seat on the Lawrence school board that was vacated by Kristie Adair last month.

“When I was in the Air Force, we made a concerted effort to do away with that bias,” Roth, 83, says of Harry Truman’s 1948 executive order that abolished racial segregation in the Armed Forces. “That still hangs with me. I think we need to do everything we can to make sure we don’t have or reflect bias in any way in our academic environments for our kids.”

As a school board candidate, Roth says he’d make equity a priority for the schools that have served his own kids over the last decade. The Lawrence school district is what brought Roth and his family to the area 11 years ago, he says, and in 2011, he also filed for a spot on the school board.

Roth, whose father also served in the Air Force, was born in Texas but spent his formative years shuffling between Ohio, California and Indiana. He attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in military engineering in 1955.

The former flight instructor also holds a master’s degree in business from the University of Southern California, and, in addition to serving in southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, also spent time in Panama as an Air Force commander.



After leaving the military, Roth worked as a systems engineer for Lockheed Martin from 1979 to 1991, after which he spent 10 years raising cattle on his ranch in northern Missouri. After the ranching business, Roth packed up his family and moved them to rural Douglas County.

Roth’s daughter has since graduated from Lawrence High School and now attends college in California, and his son is a sophomore at the school. In his kids’ younger days, Roth lent his engineering skills to the STEM program at the now-shuttered Wakarusa Valley School, which school board members voted to close (amid a $3 million budget hole) nearly six years ago.

If selected for the school board, Roth says he would serve as a voice for rural families like his. He’s also interested in strengthening STEM programs across the district, which he sees as the kind of job training students need in order to thrive in the 21st century.

“That’s going to be the key to our country’s improvement as time goes on,” Roth says, adding, “An educated populace is key to a democracy. If you don’t have an educated populace, you really don’t get to have a democracy.”

The deadline to submit a school board application is 5 p.m. March 6. School board members will review applications at their March 13 meeting and then appoint one applicant to serve the remainder of Adair’s term, which ends on Jan. 8, 2018.

