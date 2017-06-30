A look at when and where you can shoot fireworks in the Lawrence area

Shooting fireworks in Lawrence is illegal, but you don't have to travel too far to find places that allow them, although with limitations.

Eudora, Baldwin City, and the unincorporated parts of Douglas County allow the use of fireworks within certain time periods and limits beginning on Saturday.

In unincorporated Douglas County, fireworks are allowed Saturday through Tuesday. People can shoot off fireworks from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 7 a.m. to midnight Monday and Tuesday.

For those looking for a location to shoot fireworks in Douglas County, they will be allowed at designated areas at Wells Overlook Park and Lone Star Lake, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Fireworks can also be shot on private property with the property owner's permission. Fireworks cannot be discharged from a public roadway.

In Eudora, you can shoot fireworks Saturday through Tuesday, also within certain time restrictions. On Saturday and Sunday, you can shoot fireworks from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to midnight.

In Baldwin City, you can shoot fireworks Saturday through Tuesday. On Saturday and Sunday, you can shoot fireworks from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to midnight.

The City of Lawrence does permit the use of “novelty items” within city limits. Those items include party poppers, snappers, sparklers, snakes, and toy caps or smoke devices. Sparklers are only permitted from June 27 to July 5.

Fireworks go on sale on Saturday in Douglas County. Because of the fireworks ban in Lawrence — which has been in place since 2003 — firework stands are not allowed inside Lawrence city limits. But Douglas County officials have never adopted such a ban, and firework stands often are located on property that is just outside the city limits.

Douglas County officials have made a map of licensed firework stands in Douglas County. It lists 16 of them, with the vast majority ringing the Lawrence city limits. You can see the map at dgco.douglas-county.com/FIREWORKS/

