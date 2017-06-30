Finance council approves $200K for state to settle lawsuits

— Gov. Sam Brownback and legislative leaders agreed Friday to pay out just over $200,000 to settle two lawsuits against the state that have been pending in federal court.

The settlements — which were brought to the State Finance Council for approval — included $133,000 to settle a suit by a former Osawatomie State Hospital worker who was raped by a patient there in the fall of 2015.

That attack was one of several factors that led the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to decertify the hospital that year, making it ineligible for Medicare payments. State officials are still working with CMS in hopes of regaining that certification.

The former employee sued the state under Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act, saying the attack at her workplace amounted to sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt's office initially fought the suit, arguing that the state was not liable for the criminal acts of a patient at its hospital, and that the case should have been filed as a worker's compensation claim.

The other settlement was to pay $67,129 to Peter Vasquez, a man who was in the process of moving from Colorado to Maryland in 2011 when Kansas Highway Patrol troopers pulled him over in Wabaunsee County late at night and detained him while they searched his vehicle for drugs, even though he refused to consent to such a search.

The state argued that the officers had probable cause to believe he might be transporting drugs because he was coming from Colorado, which federal officials say is a known source of illegal drugs, and because he was driving late at night on I-70, which law enforcement officials say is a "drug corridor."

A federal judge in Kansas City, Kan., initially agreed with the state and dismissed the case. But the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the 10th Circuit's decision.

