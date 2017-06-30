Lawrence police conducting DUI saturation patrol Saturday

The Lawrence Police Department will have extra officers on the lookout for drunken drivers Saturday.

The DUI saturation patrol, which will take place throughout the city limits, will stop and perform field sobriety tests on drivers who show signs of impaired driving, according to a press release.

The patrol will be funded through a grant with the Kansas Department of Transportation, police said.

