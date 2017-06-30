Today's news

Lawrence police conducting DUI saturation patrol Saturday

Lawrence Police Department

Enlarge photo.

Lawrence Police Department

By Staff Reports

June 30, 2017

Advertisement

The Lawrence Police Department will have extra officers on the lookout for drunken drivers Saturday.

The DUI saturation patrol, which will take place throughout the city limits, will stop and perform field sobriety tests on drivers who show signs of impaired driving, according to a press release.

The patrol will be funded through a grant with the Kansas Department of Transportation, police said.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill $6.99 Taco Pizza · With side salad. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Set'em Up Jacks $7.99 Fish Fry Friday! Catfish dinner · All day long

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail