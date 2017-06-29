Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for role in January robbery

One of two people implicated in an armed robbery near the University of Kansas campus earlier this year was sentenced Thursday to serve more than 10 years in prison.

John Timothy Baker, 33, was found guilty of a single felony count of robbery last month.

On the evening of Jan. 8, a man walking home from work near the intersection of West Campus Road and West Hills Terrace was approached by a black pickup truck, according to previous Journal-World reports. The truck’s occupants asked for directions before Baker, a passenger in the truck, pulled out a shotgun, pointed it at the man and demanded his belongings.

The victim handed over his phone, wallet and cash to Baker, who then told the man to lie on the ground, threatening to shoot him if he got up. The truck then drove away.

Baker was arrested Jan. 17. His alleged accomplice, Stacey Nichole Ballard, was arrested the next day and currently faces a felony aggravated robbery charge.

Ballard was released from the Douglas County Jail on Feb. 22 after posting a $10,000 bond. A status conference regarding her case has been set for Sept. 14, with a jury trial set for Sept. 18.

In addition to his 130-month prison sentence, Baker’s sentencing Thursday by Judge Paula Martin also included a post-release supervision period of 24 months and an order that he pay $100 in restitution.



