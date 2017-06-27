Facing defections, Senate GOP leaders delay health care vote

WASHINGTON — In a bruising setback, Senate Republican leaders shelved a vote on their prized health care bill Tuesday until at least next month, forced to retreat by a GOP rebellion that left them lacking enough votes to even begin debate.
"We will not be on the bill this week," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters in what was a remarkable reversal of plans to push one of President Donald Trump's and the GOP's top priorities through the chamber this week.
"But we're still working toward getting at least 50 people in a comfortable place," he said. That's the number of GOP senators who must back the bill for it to survive, with all Democrats opposed.
"We're got a lot of discussions going on, and I'm still optimistic we're going to get there," he added.
Minutes earlier, McConnell divulged the decision to GOP senators at a private lunch also attended by Vice President Mike Pence and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.
GOP senators planned to travel to the White House later Tuesday to meet with Trump.
McConnell had hoped to push the measure through his chamber before an Independence Day recess that party leaders fear will be used by foes of the legislation to tear away support.
The bill, which would roll back much of President Barack Obama's health care law, has been one of the party's top priorities for years, and the delay is a major embarrassment to Trump and McConnell. At least five GOP senators — conservatives and moderates — have said they would vote against even beginning debate, and the bill would be derailed if just three of the 52 Republican senators voted against it.
GOP defections increased after Congress' budget referee said Monday the measure would leave 22 million more people uninsured by 2026 than Obama's 2010 statute.
Utah's Mike Lee became the fifth Republican senator to oppose letting the chamber formally begin considering the proposal.
Lee was among four conservatives who announced last week that they were against the current version of the legislation.
Still, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters, "I would not bet against Mitch McConnell."
The Congressional Budget Office analysis suggested some ammunition GOP leaders could use, saying the Senate bill would cut federal deficits by $202 billion more over the coming decade than the version the House approved in May. Senate leaders could use some of those additional savings to attract moderate votes by making Medicaid and other provisions more generous, though conservatives would rather use that money to reduce government red ink.
Minutes after the CBO report's release, three GOP senators threatened to oppose beginning debate. Moderate Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she would vote no. She tweeted that she favors a bipartisan effort to fix Obama's statute but added, "CBO analysis shows Senate bill won't do it."
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he would oppose the motion to open debate unless the bill was changed.
And fellow conservative Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said he had "a hard time believing" he'd have enough information to back that motion this week. Moderate Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., said Friday he'd oppose the procedural motion without alterations.
Lee and other conservatives have favored a fuller repeal of Obama's statute than the Senate bill would enact.
The 22 million extra uninsured Americans were just 1 million fewer than the number the budget office estimated would become uninsured under the House version. Trump has called the House bill "mean" and prodded senators to produce a package with more "heart."
The budget office report said the Senate bill's coverage losses would especially affect people between ages 50 and 64, before they qualify for Medicare, and with incomes below 200 percent of the poverty level, or around $30,300 for an individual.
The Senate plan would end the tax penalty the law imposes on people who don't buy insurance, in effect erasing Obama's so-called individual mandate, and on larger businesses that don't offer coverage to workers.
It would let states ease Obama's requirements that insurers cover certain specified services like substance abuse treatments. It also would eliminate $700 billion worth of taxes over a decade, largely on wealthier people and medical companies — money that Obama's law used to expand coverage.
It would cut Medicaid, which provides health insurance to over 70 million poor and disabled people, by $772 billion through 2026 by capping its overall spending and phasing out Obama's expansion of the program. Of the 22 million people losing health coverage, 15 million would be Medicaid recipients.
CBO said that average premiums around the country would be higher over the next two years — including about 20 percent higher in 2018 than under Obama's statute — but lower beginning in 2020.
The office said that overall, the Senate legislation would increase consumers' out of pocket costs. That's because standard policies would be skimpier than currently offered under Obama's law, covering a smaller share of expected medical costs.
Comments
Steve Jacob 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
Means no tax reform. The markets have been on a sugar high all year and it will soon end.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
"It was a major blow for the seven-year-old effort to repeal and replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act."
This is it should be........For years, Donald Trump tried to convince people that Barak Obama was not a citizen and was Muslim. The prejudice and bigotry of Donald Trump were well displayed with that view. The fact that President Obama was also the first black man to be elected President also sticks in the craw of way too many people in our society.
So President Obama manages to get a health care plan (he real name is "The Affordable Care Act") passed when legions of Republicans have utterly failed to come up with a health care plan for years and years. Republicans could not have this, there needs to be something done to defeat this great achievement of a black, Democratic President of the United States.
So the campaign starts to "Repeal Obamacare" (the racist moniker el that unfortunately way too many people adopted to refer to the Affordable Care Act).
Nothing will matter in the eyes of vicious Republican members except to attack and destroy what the elected Democratic President has accomplished.
And yet now.......their zealous and vicious attempts to accomplish this have failed. "No Sale" from enough reasonable Republicans is the verdict and the vicious attack on the former president will continue under the administration of Donald Trump, the most ignorant and incompetent "President" that has ever been inaugurated as President of the United States.
Trump said this would happen "immediately" under his new "administration" His lies and mis statements continue to bubble up in the swamp he wants to drain.
This is, in a nut shell, a continuing and never-ending attack on the former President of the United States.
Bottom line......Health care costs a lot of money. People want free health care.......
It ain't gonna happen no matter how much political wrangling and blather is posed regarding this plain fact of life.
Phillip Chappuie 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
It would seem that Mitch is taking one from the tweeto cheeto's playback and backtracking. His classic change the tune, that's not what we meant. I think that too many see this for what is. And much of that is a give away on the backs of those who would pay and do without. Mitch and Donald are both cruel and callous in their way. I hope our boys Pat and Jerry understand this. I've emailed them both. Jerry I hope will be reasoned with a NO. Can't be so sure about old Pat though.
Bob Forer 11 minutes ago
LOL. The Republicans control all three branches yet are so damned inept that they can't get it together to repeal Obamacare despite the fact they have been promising to do so for years.
Scoundrels, buffoons, and fools.
