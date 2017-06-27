Emergency food, shelter funds available for qualifying agencies

Qualifying agencies have until July 7 to apply for federal funds made available to Douglas County for emergency food and shelter programs.

The $41,281 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a national board of six nonprofit agencies was made available for distribution in the county. A local board of the United Way of Douglas County, The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and Jewish Federation will determine the local allocation of the funds.

To receive funds, qualifying agencies must be private voluntary, nonprofit organizations with a voluntary board or unit of government, eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and have the demonstrated capability to deliver emergency food or shelter.

To obtain applications for the funds, contact United Way of Douglas County at 785-843-6626. The deadline for application is July 7.

