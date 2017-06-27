Douglas County Commission to consider request on driveway placement near ultralight airstrip

The Douglas County Commission will consider a request Wednesday to amend a conditional use permit allowing an ultralight airstrip south of Eudora.

The amendment deals with the placement of driveways for the two homes of those who will use the airstrip about 2 miles south of Eudora at 1123 East 2000 Road. Douglas County Commissioner Nancy Thellman said that despite the concerns of one neighbor, the action in no way authorizes use of the airstrip beyond what was allowed when county commissioners approved in February a 10-year extension of a conditional use permit for the airstrip. That action limited the airstrip's use to the residents of the two adjacent homes.

Because of the planning item, the meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday rather than the commission's regular 4 p.m. meeting time. A complete agenda can be viewed at douglascountyks.org.

