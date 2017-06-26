Kansas lawmaker to run for secretary of state

— A conservative lawmaker from Johnson County announced over the weekend that he will run for secretary of state in 2018.

Rep. Keith Esau, R-Olathe, made that announcement at the annual Olathe Republican Party Picnic, saying information security will be his top priority if he is elected.

“The KSSOS is charged with a special level of public trust – and requires a special level of competency to achieve and maintain that trust,” Esau said in a news release Saturday. “I am the only candidate in this race with 30 years of information technology experience — the experience to confront the modern challenges and threats confronting the duties of the office.”

Esau is currently serving his third term in the Kansas House. Outside the Legislature, he works as a software developer and systems auditor.

Incumbent Secretary of State Kris Kobach has already announced he will run for governor in 2018.

Kansas Republican Party Chairman Kelly Arnold, who also serves as Sedgwick County Clerk, also has announced that he will run for the office. So far, no Democrats have gotten into the race.

