New behavioral health spending requests dominate first day of Douglas County 2018 budget hearings

Douglas County commissioners on Monday heard from a host of people about why they should spend nearly $2 million — and increase property taxes — to add new mental health services in the community.

County commissioners began Day 1 of hearings for the 2018 budget. Staff members are recommending additional spending that would require a property tax increase of about 1.76 mills, or about $35 in new taxes per year for the owner of a $175,000 home.

The majority of the new spending comes from $1.98 million in recommended funding to add new mental health services to the community. Commissioners made no decisions on whether to grant those funding requests but did hear from plenty of advocates. Among the proposals they heard:

• $922,800 to hire four new psychiatrists, two each at the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center and Heartland Community Health Center. Bob Tryanski, Douglas County director of behavioral health projects, said the new psychiatrists will be a resource to the county’s primary care physicians.

He told commissioners those primary care doctors are frontline mental health care providers, often seeing people with mental illness long before a patient’s illness progresses to the crisis stage, he said. The psychiatrists could consult with doctors about the care of patients or meet with the patient, which could perhaps help the person avoid a future mental health crisis, he said.

• $397,000 for a pilot program to provide intensive case management for people with mental illnesses who often get arrested or visit the emergency room. The program would involve social workers from multiple agencies that could provide help with primary care, mental health care, substance abuse, employment training, and housing. If the pilot program were successful, a full-fledged management program likely would require $800,000 to $1 million in annual funding, and would be equipped to work with 100 patients, Tryanski said.

• $400,000 to Lawrence Memorial Hospital to help it pay for an estimated $1.2 million stabilization unit that would serve patients in various stages of mental crisis. Karen Shumate, LMH chief operating officer, said she hopes to have the 1,400-square-foot facility open by early 2018.

The stabilization unit would have one private room as well as a common relaxation area for seven patients with plenty of sunlight and other calming features, Shumate said. The treatment of those in acute crisis would continue to occur in the hospital’s three mental health stabilization rooms in its emergency ward, she said.

• $150,000 for DCCCA to provide detoxification services for Douglas County residents. The funding, however, would not allow for a detoxification center to be built in the county. Rather, the funding would be used to place county residents in the unused beds of treatment centers in other counties, said Sandra Dixon, DCCCA director of behavioral health services. The program primarily would be available to uninsured men who don’t qualify for Medicaid, she said.

• $110,000 to fund a pilot program between the Douglas County Jail and DCCCA. The program would help female inmates with substance abuse problems get treatment and other needed services to get them clean and avoid future criminal activity, Dixon said.

Among the other proposals county commissioners heard was a $130,000 proposal to add a pro tem judge in Douglas County District Court. The new pro tem judge has the potential to save the county some of the $1.3 million to $1.5 million it spends annually to house inmates in the jails of other counties through speedier criminal trials.

The pro tem couldn't be involved with felony criminal cases beyond preliminary hearings but could free up the court's six district court judges from other duties, allowing them more time for criminal cases, Douglas County District Court Judge Peggy Kittel said. She noted, however, there were other factors in the increasing jail population and wasn’t ready to predict the added pro tem judge would accomplished savings in the out-of-county inmate placements.

“I don’t know,” she said. “We’ve tried other things — the pretrial release and the behavioral health court. We’re doing the right things for the right reasons.”

The effectiveness of the new pro tem could be measured by how far ahead criminal cases were being scheduled and the time it took to get them resolved, Kittel said.

The added judge would also require the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office to hire another prosecutor, Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson said. The additional prosecutor would add another $86,000 to his 2018 budget.

In addition, Branson is asking for $236,000 to add an additional attorney plus equipment to process video evidence, assuming that Lawrence police officers will start wearing body cameras next year.

Some conversations police officers have during arrests, such as questioning whether the suspect is lying, can’t be shown to jurors, Branson said. That would require an attorney in his office listen to tapes and make the appropriate redactions, he said.

Budget hearings continue at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Courthouse.

