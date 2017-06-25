City looks to prioritize sidewalk improvements; funding may increase to $1 million in coming years

There was a time when it was pretty safe to assume that street reconstruction projects would also include bike lanes or multi-use paths, but that time may be coming to an end.

Lawrence Public Works Director Charles Soules told city commissioners at their June work session that although he appreciated that the city needs to do more with sidewalks and bike lanes, street maintenance could use more funding.

“I just would hate to see the program go down the tubes to fund other issues,” Soules said. “What good are the sidewalks if the curbs are no good? What good are the bike lanes if the curbs are no good? Those are the issues we’re going to run up against.”

A shift in approach

As currently laid out in the 2018 recommended budget, inclusion of funding for improvements such as bike lanes and multi-use paths in street projects is not prioritized. For instance, in the recently proposed street reconstruction project for Queens Road, bicycle and pedestrian improvements worth about $350,000 are currently unfunded.

City staff recently recommended that the money for the bike lanes and a multi-use path for Queens Road come from bicycle and pedestrian improvement funds as opposed to street maintenance, but the city commissioners indicated they didn’t support that approach. And the question of whether funding should focus on new sidewalks, sidewalk repair or both isn’t going away.

A draft of the city’s infrastructure plan calls for increasing funding for sidewalks to $1 million per year by 2020. Commissioners are getting ready to discuss those plans as part of the potential renewal of the city’s infrastructure sales tax, and although Soules told commissioners that the street maintenance program is doing well, he said it’s a “very slippery slope.”

“We’ve put significant dollars into sidewalks with this plan, more than we’ve ever seen,” Soules said. “If we don’t continue to do street maintenance, your streets will fall apart in this community and we will not be able to catch up again.”

Next year’s recommended capital improvement plan includes $450,000 for bicycle, pedestrian and sidewalk ramp improvements required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. In the past, those funds have been used for sidewalk or trail additions unrelated to street projects, such as segments of the Lawrence Loop. In a memo to the commission, staff said that only using those funds for stand-alone projects could serve to limit street projects.

Some members of the public, though, have pointed out that wasn’t how the funds were originally envisioned, and that it goes against recommendations from the city’s bicycle and pedestrian advisory boards.

“For years, that was part of the funding and it was something they rolled into the cost of the project,” said Erin Paden, a member of the Lawrence Pedestrian Coalition.

Stand-alone sidewalk improvements

Paden said that a main component of making Lawrence more bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly is having stand-alone paths that don’t have intersections with streets and driveways. Paden said if bicycle and pedestrian funds are used for projects such as Queens Road, then the project is not working toward that end.

“That’s not what Queens Road is doing,” Paden said. “… I really think if we are going to make Lawrence truly more bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly they are going to have to be stand-alone projects and they’re going to have to be based on the recommendations of the Bicycle Issues Task Force.”

But city staff says the stand-alone approach will have other effects. Specifically, the memo lists three funding alternatives if bicycle and pedestrian funding isn’t used for street projects: issuing debt, reducing the number of future street projects, and reducing the scope of bicycle and pedestrian improvements included in street projects.

Commissioner Matthew Herbert said he thinks which of the three options is best will depend on the project. For instance, he said in some areas of town, bike lanes don’t necessarily make sense. He also said although he thinks stand-alone projects should be the priority, he’s not opposed to using some bicycle and pedestrian funds on street projects.

“I’m not opposed to it as long as we’ve spelled it out and people actually know the usage,” Herbert said. “No expenditure out of a transparent budget should ever surprise anyone, and right now if you’re a bike/ped advocate, you don’t have any idea what the city’s going to use that $450,000 on.”

Regarding Queens Road, Herbert said he is not necessarily opposed to using bicycle and pedestrian funds to pay for bike lanes or sidewalks. In this case, he said looking at the big picture he’d forgo bike lanes and only add multi-use paths.

“There are some areas where we can make some great connectivity with bike lanes and really have an actual route,” Herbert said. “And areas like that, I think bike lanes are going to be a big priority. When you look at Queens Road, I guess I have to ask, where are we going with those bike lanes?”

$1 million for sidewalks

That big picture will become more important if the commission and voters decide to increase infrastructure funding for bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

The city manager’s recommended CIP calls for increasing funding to $600,000 in 2019, $750,000 in 2020 and $1 million in years 2020, 2021 and 2022. As currently proposed, funding in years 2019 through 2022 is planned entirely through the renewal of the 0.3 percent infrastructure sales tax that will go before voters in November.

Whatever the level of funding, commissioners are hoping a new priority list for bicycle and pedestrian projects will help make decisions more clear. In response to Soules’ comments, the commission requested that staff prepare a multiyear spending plan for bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

A list of priorities

Herbert said without that priority plan, he can’t answer the question of whether upping the funding to $1 million for bicycle and pedestrian improvements is necessary.

“The way we currently budget, we’re just throwing money out there,” he said. “Is a million enough? I have no idea because I don’t know how that money is going to get used.”

Herbert added that instead of just setting aside a pool of money for those improvements, the plan will improve transparency and help budget based on specific projects.

“If we would budget it according to projects, then I could say, ‘Yeah, that’s absolutely necessary because we’re going to do this and it’s going to cost X dollars and we’re going to do this and it's going to cost Y dollars and that equals a million,'” Herbert said.

The priority plan for bicycle and pedestrian improvements will be based on multiple planning sources, including recommendations in the Pedestrian Bicycle Issues Task Force Report, the Regional Pedestrian Plan and the known inventory of sidewalk and ADA ramp defects, according to the memo.

The priorities for bicycle and pedestrian spending will be discussed further at the City Commission’s meeting on July 11.

