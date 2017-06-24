Lyons Retirement Reception

Jocelyn Lyons, Executive Director of Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging, will be honored at a retirement reception on Friday, June 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Top of the Tower, 534 S. Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS. The event celebrates her 40 years of service to the agency and its clients and her leadership of the past 13 years, both as JAAA team leader and executive director. JAAA’s offices at 2001 Haskell Avenue, Lawrence.

