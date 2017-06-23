Topeka seeks to padlock house where police had 84 incidents

Topeka — Topeka wants to padlock a house where police have been involved in 84 incidents in six years.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the city argued in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Shawnee County that the house should be locked up for two years under the state’s nuisance laws. City attorney Lisa Robertson also is asking that a fine of $25,000 be assessed.

The petition says authorities have recovered stolen vehicles, encountered a self-described methamphetamine addict and collected numerous drugs and paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Patton told the Capital-Journal that there have been “run-ins with the law” during the six years he’s lived in the home, sometimes with other people. But he says “cops cause more problems than I do.”

It’s the first case of its kind that the city has filed.

