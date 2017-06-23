Sine die’ session of Kansas Legislature may see last-minute override attempt

— Some Kansas lawmakers will return to the Statehouse Monday for the ceremonial closing of the session known as "sine die" and possibly a last-minute attempt to override one of Gov. Sam Brownback's vetoes.

"Sine die," a Latin phrase meaning "without another day," is a ceremony that usually attracts only a handful of legislators. But it may attract more attention this year because Brownback vetoed a bill dealing with the Kansas Lottery on June 15, five days after lawmakers adjourned the wrap-up session.

That bill would have authorized the Kansas Lottery to sell lottery tickets in vending machines. It also would have authorized nonprofit organizations to sell instant bingo tickets through vending machines, pursuant to contracts with the Lottery.

In his veto message June 15, Brownback said the Lottery "has a disproportionately negative effect on low-income Kansans."

"Rather than investing limited resources in games of chance, our goal is to help low-income Kansans find a path to self-reliance and independence through education, work and savings,” Brownback said.

But House Democratic Leader Jim Ward, of Wichita, said many lawmakers supported the bill because it earmarked proceeds from the sale of those vending machine tickets for mental health programs, such as the new "crisis stabilization centers" that were authorized in separate legislation this year.

The bill would have authorized the transfer of up to $4 million in the upcoming fiscal year for those programs and up to $8 million in the following fiscal year.

Ward said whether lawmakers attempt to override that veto will depend on how many show up for the sine die session.

As of Friday afternoon, Brownback had not announced the signing or any line-item vetoes in the budget bill, which passed on the final day of the session June 10 and was delivered to his office five days later. Under the Kansas Constitution, he has until the end of the day Sunday, June 25, to take action on that bill.

