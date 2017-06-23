Homeless man charged in Topeka slaying

Topeka — A homeless man has been charged with killing another man behind a Topeka gas station.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 41-year-old Jason Hottman was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the killing 34-year-old Jason Baker. Police found Baker bleeding and unresponsive June 2 behind the Haag’s Express gas station in the western part of the city.
Police said that on June 4, Hottman jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 70. He sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
