Editor tapped to finish lawmaker’s term

— The opinion editor of a Kansas newspaper has been picked to complete the term of a Democratic state legislator who died of natural causes earlier this month.

Reno County Democrats selected Jason Probst on Wednesday to finish the term of Rep. Patsy Terrell, who was 55 years old when she was found dead June 7 in a Topeka hotel room, the Hutchinson News reported.

Jim Clark, a former union steward who was involved in Terrell’s campaign, also garnered votes. Attorney Luann Trummel Wellborn received no votes.

Probst has said he’ll resign Thursday from his job at The Hutchinson News. He has been a registered Republican before switching party affiliations this month, writing critically about Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

“Tough decisions require leadership, but the state won’t find it in the governor’s office,” Probst wrote less than a month ago.

Probst will fill the vacancy in the 102nd District, which covers middle-class and lower-income neighborhoods in Hutchinson.

“I’ve lived in this district for 21 years. Raised my family in it. Went to its schools. Played in its parks. Worked in its businesses. And I think that my life’s experience very closely matches the experience of most people in this district,” Probst said. “I think that I really have an understanding of what people in this district face.”

Terrell’s two-year term ends in January 2019, but he said he plans to run for a full term in the 2018 election cycle.

