Hutch News opinion editor tapped to finish Kansas lawmaker’s term

— The opinion editor of The Hutchinson News has been picked to complete the term of a Democratic state legislator who died of natural causes earlier this month.

Reno County Democrats selected Jason Probst on Wednesday to finish the term of Rep. Patsy Terrell. She was 55 when she was found dead June 7 in a Topeka hotel room. Also garnering votes was Jim Clark, who was involved in Terrell's campaign.

The Hutchinson News reports that Probst is resigning his job with the paper. Although he's largely been a registered Republican before switching party affiliations this month, he's written critically about Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Terrell's two-year term ends in January 2019, but the winner could run for a full term next year.

