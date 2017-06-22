Free fans available to help senior citizens, those with disabilities stay cool this summer

Senior citizens and people with disabilities who have no access to air conditioning can receive a donated fan to help them stay cool during the summer, according to a news release from Westar Energy.

The electric utility is teaming up with The Salvation Army for a fan giveaway. Fan distributions will take place at various locations throughout June and July.

Westar’s local gift of fans is part of a $60,000 contribution that equaled about 4,600 fans, the news release said.

The first two giveaways are today and Saturday.

From 10 to 11 a.m. today, fans will be distributed at the Baldwin City New Life Assembly Church, 118 Fifth St.

From 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, fans will be distributed at the First Baptist Church, 1330 Kasold Drive in Lawrence.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.