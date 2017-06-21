Today's news

Man accused of raping 7-year-old had just gotten out of prison for 2012 rape

By Associated Press

June 21, 2017

Advertisement

Wichita — A man has been charged with raping a 7-year-old girl in a stranger’s Wichita apartment six weeks after he was freed from prison for another rape.

Twenty-three-year-old Corbin Breitenbach was charged Tuesday with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary. Breitenbach said little during his first appearance other than to ask his bond amount. When he was told it was $1 million, he shook his head.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the registered sex offender was paroled April 28 for choking and raping a woman in 2012. Early on June 11, he’s accused of removing the girl from a bedroom, choking her until she was unconscious, raping her on an outdoor balcony and then leaving. Breitenbach’s girlfriend lives nearby.

The girl was hospitalized but has been released.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Set'em Up Jacks $7.99 Open-faced roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy · All day long

Henry T's Bar & Grill $0.60 bites and $0.65 wings · All day.

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail