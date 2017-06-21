Today's news

Lawrence mother gets 3 years of probation for identity theft, fleeing country with daughters

By Staff Report

June 21, 2017

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Lawrence woman who pleaded guilty to forging her ex-husband’s signature on official documents when she fled to Europe with her daughters was sentenced Tuesday to three years on probation including six months home confinement, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced Wednesday in a news release.

The woman, Samantha C. Elmer, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft. In her plea she admitted that she forged her husband’s signature on a document giving her consent to take their two daughters to Europe. She filed the document as part of the process of getting passports for the girls.

Samantha Elmer

Courtesy of Kansas Missing and Unsolved

Samantha Elmer

Authorities say Elmer took the girls in October 2015 and boarded a flight from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago to Vienna, via Istanbul, ahead of a custody hearing and a trial on theft charges in Missouri. The girls’ father called police when the girls missed six days of school.

The girls were reunited in December 2015 with their father, who lives in Smithville, Mo.

Elmer was charged after she returned from Europe with the girls, who were 9 and 11 years old.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

