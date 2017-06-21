Information Technology chief leaves KU

The University of Kansas soon will be searching for a new IT director.

Chief Information Officer Bob Lim, the head of KU Information Technology, has resigned from his position effective June 30, according to KU spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson. Lim currently is on leave of absence, she said.

Lim has led KU Information Technology since 2011, overseeing initiatives including the university’s expansion of wireless internet to outdoor areas, a plan to convert campus from landlines to Skype for Business internet-based calling and activating 100-gigabit internet for select locations on campus.

Lim’s tenure also included dealing with fallout after construction crews inadvertently cut through a critical section of fiber in March 2016, completely shutting down internet access and KU websites for most of the Lawrence campus and the Edwards Campus in Overland Park. Service in a few areas took days to restore.

Mike Rounds, associate vice provost for human resource management, has been handling Lim’s responsibilities while the university prepares to search for a new director of KU Information Technology, Barcomb-Peterson said. She said KU expects to post the position in the coming months.

She declined to share more information about Lim's departure, because it is a personnel matter.

Lim’s salary was $263,000, according to KU’s 2017 operating budget.

