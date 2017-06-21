Archive for Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Information Technology chief leaves KU

Fiber optic cables from Kansas University's information technology system.

Photo courtesy of KU IT.

Fiber optic cables from Kansas University's information technology system.

By Sara Shepherd

June 21, 2017

The University of Kansas soon will be searching for a new IT director.

Chief Information Officer Bob Lim, the head of KU Information Technology, has resigned from his position effective June 30, according to KU spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson. Lim currently is on leave of absence, she said.

Lim has led KU Information Technology since 2011, overseeing initiatives including the university’s expansion of wireless internet to outdoor areas, a plan to convert campus from landlines to Skype for Business internet-based calling and activating 100-gigabit internet for select locations on campus.

Bob Lim

Photo courtesy of Kansas University

Bob Lim

Lim’s tenure also included dealing with fallout after construction crews inadvertently cut through a critical section of fiber in March 2016, completely shutting down internet access and KU websites for most of the Lawrence campus and the Edwards Campus in Overland Park. Service in a few areas took days to restore.

Mike Rounds, associate vice provost for human resource management, has been handling Lim’s responsibilities while the university prepares to search for a new director of KU Information Technology, Barcomb-Peterson said. She said KU expects to post the position in the coming months.

She declined to share more information about Lim's departure, because it is a personnel matter.

Lim’s salary was $263,000, according to KU’s 2017 operating budget.

