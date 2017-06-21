Annual St. John’s Mexican Fiesta slated for this weekend

St. John’s Mexican Fiesta returns this Friday and Saturday with authentic Mexican food, live music, traditional dancing and plenty of kid-friendly fun.

Now in its 37th year, the annual celebration, hosted by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, will be from 6 to 11:30 p.m. both evenings on the parish grounds, 1234 Kentucky St. Activities include Mexican food (among the perennial favorites are tamales, tostadas and enchiladas) from 6 to 10 p.m. both nights, plus live Tejano and mariachi bands, traditional St. John’s Fiesta Dancers and a DJ.

Saturday will feature a mariachi mass at 4:30 p.m., plus carnival games and a bounce house for kids from 6 to 9 p.m.

Proceeds from the fiesta go toward a scholarship fund for students of Mexican descent in the Lawrence Catholic Community and for the Spanish language program at St. John Catholic School.

