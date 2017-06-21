Annual St. John’s Mexican Fiesta slated for this weekend

St. John’s Mexican Fiesta returns this Friday and Saturday with authentic Mexican food, live music, traditional dancing and plenty of kid-friendly fun.
Now in its 37th year, the annual celebration, hosted by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, will be from 6 to 11:30 p.m. both evenings on the parish grounds, 1234 Kentucky St. Activities include Mexican food (among the perennial favorites are tamales, tostadas and enchiladas) from 6 to 10 p.m. both nights, plus live Tejano and mariachi bands, traditional St. John’s Fiesta Dancers and a DJ.
Saturday will feature a mariachi mass at 4:30 p.m., plus carnival games and a bounce house for kids from 6 to 9 p.m.
Proceeds from the fiesta go toward a scholarship fund for students of Mexican descent in the Lawrence Catholic Community and for the Spanish language program at St. John Catholic School.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment