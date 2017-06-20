Eudora city manager enters diversion agreement in DUI case, gets $1,025 fine, community service

Eudora City Manager Barack Matite entered into a diversion agreement Tuesday with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for the DUI citation he received in February.

According to the agreement filed with Douglas County District Court, Matite is to pay $1,025 in fines and court costs, complete 20 hours of community service by Dec. 30, attend and complete an alcohol education class at his expense and abstain from the use of alcohol during the diversion agreement’s term of one year. If Matite fails to comply with the conditions of the diversion, he would be subject to prosecution for a first-offense DUI.

Matite was arrested on suspicion of DUI at 1:47 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 2000 block of North 1400 Road.

The 31-year-old Matite was named Eudora city manager in August 2016 after working four months in that position in an interim role with the department of his predecessor, Gary Ortiz. Matite had previously served as Eudora's assistant to the city manager and as assistant city manager after coming to the city in 2013 as an intern with the University of Kansas master's program in public administration.

Matite was unavailable Tuesday for comment. Eudora Mayor Tim Reazin said Matite's DUI case was "unfortunate" but that the city manager maintained the confidence of the Eudora City Commission.

"We still have the utmost faith in his ability to do his job," he said. "We all hope this is a speed bump in an illustrious career."

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.