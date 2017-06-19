Douglas County Commission meeting canceled

The Douglas County Commission meeting for Wednesday has been canceled.

Commissioners on June 26 will start hearings on the proposed budget that County Administrator Craig Weinaug will present to them later this week. The schedule of the hearings are 8 to 10:30 a.m. June 26 and June 27. Commissioners will then meet at 8:30 a.m. June 28 to discuss changes to the proposed budget.

