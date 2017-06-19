U.S. Supreme Court says law on offensive trademarks is unconstitutional; ruling expected to help Redskins

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday struck down part of a law that bans offensive trademarks in a ruling that is expected to help the Washington Redskins in their legal fight over the team name.
The justices ruled that the 71-year-old trademark law barring disparaging terms infringes free speech rights.
The ruling is a victory for the Asian-American rock band called the Slants, but the case was closely watched for the impact it would have on the separate dispute involving the Washington football team.
Slants founder Simon Tam tried to trademark the band name in 2011, but the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied the request on the ground that it disparages Asians. A federal appeals court in Washington later said the law barring offensive trademarks is unconstitutional.
The Redskins made similar arguments after the trademark office ruled in 2014 that the name offends American Indians and canceled the team's trademark. A federal appeals court in Richmond put the team's case on hold while waiting for the Supreme Court to rule in the Slants case.
In his opinion for the court, Justice Samuel Alito rejected arguments that trademarks are government speech, not private speech. Alito also said trademarks are not immune from First Amendment protection as part of a government program or subsidy.
Tam insisted he was not trying to be offensive, but wanted to transform a derisive term into a statement of pride. The Redskins also contend their name honors American Indians, but the team has faced decades of legal challenges from Indian groups that say the name is racist.
Despite intense public pressure to change the name, Redskins owner Dan Snyder has refused, saying it "represents honor, respect and pride."
In the Slants case, government officials argued that the law did not infringe on free speech rights because the band was still free to use the name even without trademark protection. The same is true for the Redskins, but the team did not want to lose the legal protections that go along with a registered trademark. The protections include blocking the sale of counterfeit merchandise, and working to pursue a brand development strategy.
A federal appeals court had sided with the Slants in 2015, saying First Amendment protects "even hurtful speech that harms members of oft-stigmatized communities."
Comments
Tony Peterson 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
There's a big difference between the names "The Slants" and "The Redskins". If you're a member of a particular ethnic group it's not uncommon to use those slurs within that group but you HAVE to belong to that population for it to be acceptable.
When it comes to team names one named the Chicago Chinks would be just as offensive as the Washington Redskins is.
Ralph Reed 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
@Tony, There's no difference whatsoever; also, consider the New York Jews, Texas Wetbacks, and so on.
It's less common than you might think for people of ethnic groups to disparage one another.
Tony Peterson 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
You COMPLETELY missed the point I was trying to make.
Tony Peterson 1 hour, 1 minute ago
If you're African American you can use the "N" word but it's only acceptable if it's used within a certain context and within that circle IF you're also African American. The same goes for terms like "fag" and "dyke." If you're gay or lesbian that's allowed but you can't use it you're NOT either also gay or lesbian.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
"It's less common than you might think for people of ethnic groups to disparage one another."
It is also less common for most anyone who has enough to do to "make it" in today's society to get their dander up at this crap. These people who are "offended" need more to do.
Actually the term "Indian" is a slam. The first explorers in this country called the native residents "Indians" in disrespect of them by characterizing them as resembling the natives of India. We now refer to them as "native Americans". Problem solved.
Some people need to get a life.
Bob Smith 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Not so much disrespect as the first Europeans thought that they had reached India, but go ahead and impose your narrative where you think it will help.
Bob Smith 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
The First Amendment is alive and well.
Harlan Hobbs 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
Finally, some sanity is returning to the courts. I predict that this will just be the beginning, so you may just have to learn to "suck it up", Fredo.
Bob Summers 42 minutes ago
How many Hodgkinson Liberals will come out of the woodwork with this ruling?
Aaron McGrogor 2 minutes ago
It's not always about liberals vs conservatives. I consider myself to be relatively liberal, and I believe that this was the right judgment.
