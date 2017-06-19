Victim of auto break-in helps locate suspect after tracking missing cellphone

A resourceful victim of an auto break-in Friday helped Lawrence police apprehend the suspect who allegedly stole items from his vehicle.

According to Lawrence police, the victim notified police after he tracked to the Lawrence Public Library a cellphone allegedly taken during an auto break-in earlier in the day. A police officer said he observed the suspect, identified as Braden Lance Schmidt, 25, of Lawrence, acting suspicious in the library and confronted him. During that conversation, the victim informed the officer that he had found his missing backpack at the library with the stolen items. On hearing that news, the suspect allegedly attempted to flee but was arrested after a brief foot chase. Police say other apparently stolen property was found on Schmidt after his apprehension.

Schmidt was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with a felony count of auto burglary, a felony count of theft of an iPhone, backpack, MacBook Air and passports valued from $1,500 to $25,000, and a felony count of interfering with a law enforcement officer. Schmidt, who was also arrested Friday on a bench warrant for an alleged parole violation, was being held Monday in the Douglas County Jail with no bail.

Schmidt has previous convictions for auto burglary and interference in Douglas County.

