Aircraft parts maker to invest $30M in new Wichita center

— Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems is investing $30 million in a new Wichita center.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the city’s largest employer announced the investment Monday at the Paris Air Show.

Spirit’s vice president of fabrication, Alan Young, said in an interview last week that the facility, called the five-axis center of excellence, is expected to be operational later this year.

Young says five-axis machines fashion “some of the most complicated parts on an airplane” including aluminum and titanium parts for an airplane’s fuselage, pylons and wing.

The expansion of the parts manufacturing and chemical processing isn’t expected to create more jobs or the need for more buildings. The center will be placed in an existing plant.

