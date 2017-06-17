Miserable afternoon forecast for Lawrence before another round of severe weather

Lawrence can expect a miserable Saturday afternoon and another round of severe weather before milder weather conditions settle over northeast Kansas with the start of a new week.

Jeff Johnson, meteorologists for the National Weather Service Bureau in Topeka, said Lawrence received 1.34 inches of rain from the storm late Friday night and early Saturday morning at the official NWS weather station at Lawrence Municipal Airport.

“We had reports from southwest Lawrence of 2.5 inches,” he said. “It was extremely variable. That’s the nature of these thunderstorms.”

The storm also packed high winds and hail that had the NWS issue 30 severe weather alerts, Johnson said. Lawrence appeared to have missed the worst of the hail. The NWS received multiple reports of baseball-sized hail from northeast Kansas, he said.

There was no flooding associated with the heavy rain because of overall dry conditions. Even with the overnight rain, the 15.21 inches of rain Lawrence has officially recorded this year is 2.19 inches below normal, Johnson said.

“We may work on that tonight,” he said.

Fed by heat and a moisture-laden atmosphere, another round of severe weather with heavy rain, hail, high winds and possible tornadoes is expected to develop later this afternoon along the Interstate 70 corridor, Johnson said.

The conditions feeding the storm will also make for a miserable day in Lawrence and northeast Kansas, Johnson said. Today’s forecast high for Lawrence is 95 degrees but the heat index will be from 105 to 110 degrees, he said.

“The humidity is the killer,” he said. “It will be nasty out there. Tomorrow is the day to go outside.”

Drier, cooler air will settle over northeast Kansas once the storm passes late tonight or early tomorrow, Johnson said. The high Sunday is forecast to be 82 degrees and the mild conditions should continue through late next week before temperatures rebound to the low 90s, he said.

