Lawrence City Commission agenda set for June 20 meeting

Consent agenda

•Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 06/13/17.

•Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

Affordable Housing Advisory Board meeting of 04/17/17

•Approve all claims.The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

•Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

•Bid and purchase items:

a) Award Bid No. B1738 – Outdoor Aquatic Center Pool Painting, to J.F. McGivern, Inc., in the amount of $137,845.

b) Approve change order in the amount of $101,345.31 to Sunflower Paving Inc. for work performed on Project No. PW1503 - Bob Billings Parkway, Kasold Drive to K-10 Corridor Traffic Improvements.

c) Approve change orders for private property I/I repairs associated with Project No. UT1305 - Rapid Inflow and Infiltration Reduction Program, increasing the existing purchase orders by a maximum of $120,000 per pre-qualified plumbing contractor.

d) Authorize the expenditure of $165,000 from the Eagle Bend Golf Course fund balance for the construction of the first two phases of the Eagle Bend Pro Shop Addition (2017 CIP# PR1708) and direct staff to sign a partnership agreement with the Kansas Golf Association and Eagle Bend Golf Course.

•Adopt on first reading Ordinance 9373 pertaining to seat belts and the fines associated with failure to wear a seatbelt.

•Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9359, rezoning (Z-17-00098) 79 properties from RM24 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District.

b) Ordinance No. 9360, rezoning (Z-17-00099A) 21 properties from RM24 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District to RM12D (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District.

c) Ordinance No. 9366, rezoning one (1) property (Z-17-00099) from RM24 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District.

d) Ordinance No. 9361, rezoning (Z-17-00100) 10 properties from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District.

e) Ordinance No. 9362, rezoning (Z-17-00101) two (2) properties from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RM12D (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District.

f) Ordinance No. 9363, rezoning 627 Connecticut from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District.

g) Ordinance No. 9364, rezoning (Z-17-00103) four (4) properties from CS (Strip Commercial) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District.

h) Ordinance No. 9365, to rezone (Z-17-00104) 738 Rhode Island from CS (Strip Commercial) District to RM12D (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District.

• Approve a request to rezone, Z-17-00157, approximately 8.566 acres from PRD (Planned Residential Development) District to RM15 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 2115 Exchange Court. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects on behalf of Southwind Capital LLC, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9367, rezoning (Z-17-00157) approximately 8.566 acres from PRD (Planned Residential Development) District to RM15 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 2115 Exchange Court. (PC Item 3; approved 8-0 on 5/24/17)

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-17-00272, for a temporary parking area at 6200 W. 6th Street to accommodate the 2017 USATF Junior Olympics National Championship from July 22, 2017 through July 30, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Submitted by Lawrence Sports Corporation with permission from Kentucky Place, LC; Tanglewood, LC; JDS Kansas, LC; Venture Properties, Inc.; Scotsdale Properties, LC; Tat Land Holding Company, LC; Sojac Land Company, LC, property owners of record.

• Receive a request to annex, A-17-00265, approximately 95.442 acres for the proposed KTen Crossing project, located at 3500 Iowa Street, and, refer the request to the Lawrence-Douglas County Planning Commission for consideration and recommendation and authorize the City Manager to give statutory notice to Westar Energy of the City’s intent to annex the subject property.

• Accept dedication of easements and rights-of-way, and the vacation of portions of existing access easements, associated with Minor Subdivision, MS-16-00549, located at 545 Wakarusa Drive, 565 Wakarusa Drive, and 4950 W. 6th Street. Submitted by TreanorHL on behalf of 6Wak Land Investments LLC, property owner of record.

• Receive update on final reconciliation and payment related to the 31st Street construction project (CIP No. 18P075) from Haskell Avenue to O’Connell Road.

•Approve submission of Transportation Alternative Applications to the Kansas Department of Transportation for the 19th and Iowa pedestrian and bicycle underpass and Safe Routes to School Phase II.

• Approve a Street Event Permit for the Lawrence Field Day Festival event, on Friday, July 14, 2017, from 4:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m., on the sidewalk from 1016 Massachusetts Street to 1040 Massachusetts Street. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9372, allowing for the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way during the event.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute licenses for use of city properties as part of the Common Ground Program community gardening program to: Beau Stude (12th & Oregon), Denise Ditomasso (739 Illinois), and Aimee Polson (John Taylor Park -7th & Walnut).

Public comment

Regular agenda

•Consider approving the design concept for E. 9th Street, from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania Street, and consider authorizing staff to negotiate a design contract with Bartlett & West.

Action: Approve the design concept for E. 9th Street, from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania Street and authorize staff to negotiate a design contract with Bartlett & West, if appropriate.

• Consider the following items related to Lawrence Memorial Hospital:

a) Consider approving a Special Use Permit/Institutional Development Plan, SUP-17-00153, for a new parking lot at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and a master plan for the Hospital uses, located at 3rd & Michigan St. Submitted by Landplan Engineering for LMH Board of Trustees and City of Lawrence, property owners of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9368, for Special Use Permit/Institutional Development Plan (SUP-17-00153) for a new parking lot at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and a master plan for the Hospital uses, located at 3rd & Michigan St. (PC Item 1A; approved 6-2 on 5/24/17)

Action: Approve Special Use Permit (SUP-17-00153) for 3rd & Michigan, and adopt Ordinance No. 9368 on first reading, if appropriate.

b) Consider approving a request to rezone, Z-17-00158, approximately 1.38 acres from RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to H (Hospital) District, located at 302 Michigan St, 306 Michigan St, 310 Michigan St, 314 Michigan St, 318 Michigan St, and 322 Michigan St. Submitted by Landplan Engineering PA on behalf of Lawrence Memorial Hospital and LMH Board of Trustees, property owners of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9369 to rezone (Z-17-00158) approximately 1.38 acres from RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to H (Hospital) District, located at 302 Michigan St, 306 Michigan St, 310 Michigan St, 314 Michigan St, 318 Michigan St, and 322 Michigan St. (PC Item 1A; approved 6-2 on 5/24/17)

Action: Approve rezoning (Z-17-00158) 1.38 acres from RS5 to H, located at 302 Michigan St, and adopt Ordinance No. 9369 on first reading, if appropriate.

c) Consider accepting dedication of easements associated with Minor Subdivision, MS-17-00213, for Lawrence Memorial Hospital No. 2, located at 325 Maine. Submitted by Landplan Engineering, for the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees and the City of Lawrence, property owners of record.

Action: Accept dedication of easements for Lawrence Memorial Hospital No. 2 Minor Subdivision (MS-17-00213), located at 325 Maine, if appropriate.

• Consider possible expansion of the Catalyst Program beyond Lawrence VenturePark and East Hills Business Park to include all IG zoned properties within the City of Lawrence as of June 1, 2017 and a 25,000-square foot minimum new building requirement.

Action: Approve expansion of the Catalyst Program beyond Lawrence VenturePark and East Hills Business Park to include all IG zoned properties within the City of Lawrence as of June 1, 2017, and have a 25,000-square foot minimum new building requirement, if appropriate.

• Consider establishing July 11, 2017, as the public hearing date for Lawrence VenturePark special assessments. Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9374, levying special assessments on certain property to pay the construction cost of internal improvements to Lawrence VenturePark, and consider approving the statement of final costs and assessment roll for Lawrence VenturePark streets and sanitary sewer.

Action: Establish July 11, 2017 as public hearing date for Lawrence VenturePark special assessments. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9374, levying special assessments to pay the construction cost of internal improvements, and approve the statement of final costs and assessment roll for streets and sanitary sewer, if appropriate.

• Receive strategic plan progress report.

Action: Receive report and direct staff as appropriate.

•Consider authorizing the purchase of Block 1, Lot 9, and the donation of Tract A, in the Burroughs Creek 2nd Addition Subdivision from Struct/Restruct, LLC, for $58,000 for preservation of the majestic bur oak tree and addition of open park land to Brook Creek Park.

Action: Authorize the purchase of Block 1, Lot 9, and the donation of Tract A, in the Burroughs Creek 2nd Addition Subdivision from Struct/Restruct, LLC, for $58,000 for preservation of the majestic bur oak tree and addition of open park land to Brook Creek Park, if appropriate.

•Receive audit recommendation follow-up.

Action: Receive report.

•Discuss City Commission monthly meeting schedule, per Mayor Soden’s request. Request

Action: Direct staff as appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

