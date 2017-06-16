Layoffs expected at General Motors plant in Kansas

— General Motors has sparked concern about layoffs after announcing plans to eliminate one shift at its plant in Kansas City, Kansas.

GM spokeswoman Mary Padilla tells the Kansas City Star that the company will reduce the number of production shifts at its Fairfax Assembly Plant from three to two beginning in late September.

She didn't know the exact number of layoffs expected. The plant currently has more than 3,000 employees.

Padilla says the decision is due to declining market demand for mid-sized cars. She says the market is favoring crossovers and trucks over passenger cars.

The announcement came two days after GM made public that the plant would extend its summer shutdown from two weeks to five because of decreased sales of the Chevrolet Malibu, built at the plant.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.