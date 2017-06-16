KU employee, now dead, suspected of stealing thousands in computer equipment

There will be no charges against a University of Kansas employee suspected of stealing more than $10,000 worth of computer equipment — because he died before police linked him to the crime.

KU police this week closed a case in which $10,600 worth of computer equipment was reported stolen from the KU School of Pharmacy building on West Campus, according to police records. The theft initially was reported to police in March, and it reportedly occurred between May and November 2016.

The computer equipment was reported stolen and the man was identified as the suspect only after his death, said KU police Deputy Chief James Anguiano.

Initially, on March 31, a tablet computer valued at $400 was reported stolen to KU police. During the course of their investigation, police discovered additional computer equipment also had been stolen, apparently by the same individual, Anguiano said. He would not say how that was determined.

Because the suspect is deceased, no charges will be filed and police won’t disclose his name, Anguiano said. He said the suspect was a KU employee but declined to identify his position with the university.

Anguiano said he did not have information about the man’s death, other than that he died sometime before the computer theft was reported to KU police in March.

It does not appear the missing equipment has been recovered. Anguiano said police records still list it as stolen property.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.