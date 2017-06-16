Today's news

Friends of the Lawrence Public Library to host Summer Book Sale in July

Tamara Dutton, a Friends of the Public Library volunteer, shelves books Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, in the basement of the Lawrence Public Library in preparation for the fall book sale.

By Staff Reports

June 16, 2017

The Friends of the Lawrence Public Library will host the annual Summer Book Sale July 7-9 at the library, 707 Vermont St.

Shelves will be stocked with books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks, all priced at $2 and under.

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 7 and July 8 and from noon to 4 p.m. July 9 in the Friends of the Library garage on the Kentucky Street side of the library.

