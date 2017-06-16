Friends of the Lawrence Public Library to host Summer Book Sale in July

The Friends of the Lawrence Public Library will host the annual Summer Book Sale July 7-9 at the library, 707 Vermont St.

Shelves will be stocked with books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks, all priced at $2 and under.

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 7 and July 8 and from noon to 4 p.m. July 9 in the Friends of the Library garage on the Kentucky Street side of the library.

