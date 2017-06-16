Friends of the Lawrence Public Library to host Summer Book Sale in July

The Friends of the Lawrence Public Library will host the annual Summer Book Sale July 7-9 at the library, 707 Vermont St.
Shelves will be stocked with books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks, all priced at $2 and under.
The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 7 and July 8 and from noon to 4 p.m. July 9 in the Friends of the Library garage on the Kentucky Street side of the library.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment