Regents approve 2.5 percent tuition hike for KU, 5 percent at medical center

Tuition at the University of Kansas will go up 2.5 percent this fall for the main campus and 5 percent at the KU Medical Center campus.

The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition increases for KU and the other five state universities on Thursday.

KU’s approved tuition increases were the same as those proposed the previous day, as were most other universities’ rates. Kansas State University, however, tweaked its tuition proposal overnight to a slightly lower increase than first proposed, according to Board of Regents figures.

Most of the universities’ tuition increases — while smaller, percentage-wise, than last year — were not approved unanimously.

In discussions Wednesday and Thursday, some board members expressed concerns about tuition costs creeping up and the impact on affordability for students.

At KU, most undergraduates will pay about $120 more per semester in the upcoming academic year.

For 2017-18, KU will charge $4,908 per semester for in-state undergraduates. That’s an increase of 2.5 percent over the previous year, when in-state undergraduates paid $4,789 per semester, according to figures from the Regents.

At KU, incoming freshmen may opt instead to pay a compact tuition rate — significantly higher, but locked in for four years.

For the 2017-18 compact tuition rate, KU will charge $5,531 per semester for in-state undergraduates. That’s an increase of 5.5 percent over the previous year, when the compact rate was $5,242 per semester.

Fees add hundreds more dollars per semester. KU Lawrence campus undergraduates will pay an additional $502.75 per semester in required campus fees on top of their tuition.

The 5 percent increase at the medical center applies to undergraduate and graduate — including medical — students.

State appropriations for higher education in fiscal years 2018 and 2019 have been more or less held flat, according to a Board of Regents news release.

Based on the tuition rates approved Thursday, it is projected that approximately $736 million will be raised from tuition revenues this upcoming year, according to the Regents.

2017-18 tuition at Kansas Board of Regents universities

The Board approved the following rates, which are per semester, for in-state undergraduate students. All represent increases of between 2.5 percent and 2.9 percent over the previous year.

KU — $4,908

K-State — $4,636

Wichita State — $3,272

Emporia State — $2,513

Pittsburg State — $2,774

Fort Hays State — $1,950

Source: Kansas Board of Regents

KU undergraduate tuition for 2017-18

The Kansas Board of Regents approved the following rates, per semester. Increases over last year’s rates are 2.5 percent at the Lawrence campus, 5.5 percent for the compact rate and 5 percent for KU Medical Center.

In-state

Lawrence campus — $4,908

Lawrence compact rate — $5,531

KU Medical Center — $5,031

Out-of-state

Lawrence campus — $12,792

Lawrence compact rate — $14,385

KU Medical Center — $13,105

Note: Figures do not include fees. Proposed required campus fees for undergraduates on the Lawrence campus are $502.75 per semester. Other fees vary.

KU graduate tuition for 2017-18

Rates are per semester except medical students, who pay per year.

In-state

Lawrence campus — $4,858

KU Medical Center — $4,954

Medical students — $37,147 (per year)

Out-of-state

Lawrence campus — $11,365

KU Medical Center — $11,642

Medical students — $65,770 (per year)

Note: Figures do not include fees, which vary.

Source: Kansas Board of Regents

