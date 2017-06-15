Lecompton Territorial Days, a festival of history and family fun, to kick off this weekend

One of its organizers says the name of Lecompton Territorial Days defines what makes the annual June event unique.

“The festival every year is a blend of family events and a celebration of our rich community history,” said Vickie Marino, a member of the Territorial Days Committee. “If you want to have family fun, we’ll have something for you. If you love history, there will be something of interest. If you like both, it’s a can’t-miss event.”

Historically, Lecompton is best known as the territorial capital of Kansas in the years leading up to the Civil War. But Territorial Days this year will commemorate a later war. At 10 a.m. Saturday at the monument between Lecompton City Hall and Constitution Hall in the 300 block of Elmore Street the names of all those from Lecompton, Kanwaka, Stull and Big Springs townships who served in World War I — which the U.S. entered 100 years ago this year — will be read followed by the ringing of a bell. Organizers have attempted to contact descendants of the WWI veterans for the ceremony, Marino said.

Another nod to history will be the “Glory Hallelujah” recital of Civil War songs at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lecompton United Methodist Church. Two University of Kansas students interested in Civil War history and culture will perform the recital.

“There will be a tenor and a pianist,” she said. “They will be using the restored 1884 grand piano that was moved from the Territorial Capital Museum to the church. It should be fantastic.”

Schedule of events:

Friday

6 to 10 p.m.: Carnival, downtown

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Turtle and frog race registration

7 p.m.: cake walk, downtown

8 to 10 p.m.: Music by Will Treaster and friends, downtown

Saturday

7 to 10 a.m.: pancake feed in Lecompton Community Building

7:30 a.m.: Lecompton Community Pride 5K, Lecompton Community Building

8 a.m.: Frog and turtle races in front of city park

9 a.m. to noon: 18th Century pioneer skills encampment

9 a.m. to noon: Constitutional Hall and Territorial Capital Museum open

10 a.m.: Parade lineup at Lecompton Elementary School

10:15 a.m.: Wreath-laying ceremony at Veteran’s Monument

10:30 a.m.: parade judging

11 a.m.: Parade from Lecompton Elementary north to Whitfield Street and east to Woodson Street.

11:30 a.m.: community dinner at Lecompton United Methodist Church

1 p.m.: “Ride with the Devil: Hollywood and the Border Wars” by Dr. Carl Graves, Territorial Capital Museum

2 p.m.: “Lee and Grant at Appomattox,” re-enactment of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, Territorial Capital Museum

2 to 8 p.m.: Carnival

3:30 p.m.: "Glory Hallelujah — Remembering the Civil War in Song,” Lecompton UMC

4:30 p.m.: Old-time games in park

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: music in the park

6 p.m.: ice cream social in the park

6 to 10 p.m.: carnival, downtown

6:35 to 7 p.m.: Lecompton Community Pride actors

9 p.m. to midnight: Shawn Ward and Straight Shot band, downtown

