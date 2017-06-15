Today's news

Kansas man convicted in crash that killed 2 groomsmen

By Associated Press

June 15, 2017

BASEHOR — A Kansas man has been convicted in a crash that killed two relatives on the same day the three were supposed to be groomsmen in a wedding.

The Kansas City Star reports that Leavenworth County jurors found 22-year-old William Mathew Wilson, of Basehor, guilty of one count of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 29-year-old Jesse Aldrich and 34-year-old Justin Wilson.

William Wilson was driving a pickup truck that left a road and struck a tree around 5 a.m. on June 13, 2015. His brother was supposed to get married later that Saturday at a winery in Basehor. But authorities say the wedding was postponed after the crash.

County Attorney Todd Thompson described the case as a "horrible tragedy all the way around."

Sentencing is set for July 21.

