Kansas governor to act on bill to keep guns out of hospitals

TOPEKA — Gun-rights advocates and Kansas hospital administrators will learn soon whether public health facilities will have to upgrade security to keep out concealed weapons.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback has to act Thursday on a bill designed to allow state hospitals, other public hospitals and mental health centers to ban concealed guns without increasing security.

He can sign the measure, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

Brownback has been a strong gun-rights advocate, and the National Rifle Association and its state allies oppose the bill. But hospital administrators and the University of Kansas Hospital System strongly support it.

A 2013 law requires public health care facilities and universities to allow concealed weapons into buildings that don't have extra security, such as guards or metal detectors, starting in July.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.