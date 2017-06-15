Today's news

Kansas governor to act on bill to keep guns out of hospitals

By Associated Press

June 15, 2017

TOPEKA — Gun-rights advocates and Kansas hospital administrators will learn soon whether public health facilities will have to upgrade security to keep out concealed weapons.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback has to act Thursday on a bill designed to allow state hospitals, other public hospitals and mental health centers to ban concealed guns without increasing security.

He can sign the measure, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

Brownback has been a strong gun-rights advocate, and the National Rifle Association and its state allies oppose the bill. But hospital administrators and the University of Kansas Hospital System strongly support it.

A 2013 law requires public health care facilities and universities to allow concealed weapons into buildings that don't have extra security, such as guards or metal detectors, starting in July.

