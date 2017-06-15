Army veteran from Kansas pretended to be blind to get $70K in federal benefits

WICHITA – An Army veteran from Reno County pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of receiving more than $70,000 in benefits by pretending to be blind, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced Thursday in a news release.

Billy J. Alumbaugh, 62, of Turon, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, and his ex-wife, Debra K. Alumbaugh, 58, also of Turon, pleaded guilty to concealing the crime.

In his plea, Alumbaugh admitted that he falsely represented to the Veterans Administration that he was blind and homebound in order to receive special monthly pension benefits. In fact, he was able to drive and engage in other routine life activities without assistance. His wife accompanied him to medical visits in which they pretended he was blind and needed her assistance, the release said.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 6. He faces up to five years in federal prison and restitution of approximately $70,800. Both parties have agreed to recommend that the ex-wife be sentenced to a year on probation and a $1,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.