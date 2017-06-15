5 people interested in completing late legislator’s term

South Hutchinson — Five people say they are interested in completing the legislative term of the late Rep. Patsy Terrell.

Terrell, D-Hutchinson, died June 7 in Topeka. Democratic precinct committee members will choose a nominee June 21. Gov. Sam Brownback will formally appoint the replacement.

The Hutchinson News reports the five who expressed interest at a Reno County Democratic Party gathering Wednesday are Jim Clark, former union steward and volunteer coordinator for Terrell’s campaign; Charles Johnston, producing director at Stage 9; Glenn Owen, former school principal and current paraprofessional; Jason Probst, opinion editor at The News; and Luann Trummel Wellborn, an attorney.

