Wichita honors slain police dog

Wichita — Wichita officials are honoring a city police dog named Rooster who was killed in the line of duty.

The city council voted unanimously Tuesday to rename a city dog park to “K-9 Rooster Park.”

Rooster was shot to death March 18 during a confrontation outside a south Wichita mobile home park. Police were responding to a call from a woman who said she was being threatened by 25-year-old Kevin Perry, who she said had a gun and may be suicidal.

Police fatally shot Perry after the dog was killed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.