KU proposes 2.5 percent tuition increase for upcoming school year

Incoming students can expect to pay about $120 more per semester to attend the University of Kansas this fall than students did last year, according to proposed tuition rates made public this morning by the Kansas Board of Regents.

The Board of Regents is expected to discuss tuition proposals from KU and other state universities at its meeting this afternoon, then vote to approve them on Thursday, the second day of its June meeting.

KU’s proposed tuition increase is half as large as last year, when tuition increased 5 percent over the previous year.

For the 2017-18 academic year, KU proposes charging $4,908 per semester for in-state undergraduates. That’s an increase of 2.5 percent over the previous year, when in-state undergraduates paid $4,789 per semester, according to figures from the Regents.

At KU, incoming freshmen may opt instead to pay a compact tuition rate — significantly higher, but locked in for four years.

For the 2017-18 compact tuition rate, KU proposes charging $5,531 per semester for in-state undergraduates. That’s an increase of 5.5 percent over the previous year, when the compact rate was $5,242 per semester.

Fees add hundreds of dollars per semester. At KU, in-state undergraduates will pay an additional $502.75 per semester in required campus fees on top of their tuition, under the proposal.

The five other state universities also are proposing tuition increases this year, ranging from 2.5 percent to 3 percent.

The tuition approval process started late this year.

Typically, the Board of Regents has a first reading of universities’ tuition and fee proposals at its May meeting, then approves them in June. However, this year schools had to wait on the state Legislature to pass an appropriations bill — which it did only in recent days after a near record-long legislative session — to calculate and propose tuition rates.

2017-18 tuition (proposed) at Kansas Board of Regents universities

Rates are per semester, for in-state undergraduate students. All represent increases of between 2.5 percent and 3 percent over previous year.

KU — $4,908

K-State — $4,641

Wichita State — $3,272

Emporia State — $2,513

Pittsburg State — $2,774

Fort Hays State — $1,950

Source: Kansas Board of Regents

KU undergraduate tuition (proposed) for 2017-18

Rates are per semester.

In-state

Lawrence campus — $4,908

Lawrence compact rate — $5,531

KU Medical Center — $5,031

Out-of-state

Lawrence campus — $12,792

Lawrence compact rate — $14,385

KU Medical Center — $13,105

Note: Figures do not include fees. Proposed required campus fees for undergraduates on the Lawrence campus are $502.75 per semester. Other fees vary.

KU graduate tuition (proposed) for 2017-18

Rates are per semester.

In-state

Lawrence campus — $4,858

KU Medical Center — $4,718

Medical students — $17,689

Out-of-state

Lawrence campus — $11,365

KU Medical Center — $11,088

Medical students — $31,319

Note: Figures do not include fees, which vary.

Source: Kansas Board of Regents

